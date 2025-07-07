SA resumes imports of Brazilian poultry products
AIME says the reopening of trade with Brazil is vital to ensure a steady supply of poultry products, particularly mechanically deboned meat
07 July 2025 - 15:37
The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) said it welcomed the resumption of poultry meat imports from Brazil as it would help restore stability to supply chain processes, ease cost pressure and support food security for consumers.
SA had suspended all imports of poultry and poultry products from Brazil after the confirmation of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) outbreak in chickens in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, in May...
