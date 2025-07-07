RAF’s Collins Letsoalo calls judge ‘biased’ in appeal against suspension
The CEO of the Road Accident Fund wants the court to set aside the board’s decision to suspend him
07 July 2025 - 10:36
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has launched a scathing appeal against the Pretoria high court judgment that found his suspension lawful.
Letsoalo lost the legal battle last month against his suspension by the board on June 3. He was suspended for failure to attend a parliamentary committee meeting in May. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.