Provinces surrender billions in unspent funds to Treasury
Underspending of R22bn would have had an effect on health services and roads
07 July 2025 - 05:00
Billions of rand that could have been spent on service delivery has been surrendered by provinces to the National Treasury.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has disclosed that between 2020/21 and 2023/24, R22bn of the R480bn in conditional grants allocated to provinces was not spent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.