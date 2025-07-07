Prisons committee supports law change to fast-track deportation of 13,000 foreign inmates
Pressure on correctional services from R11m daily cost spurs calls for foreign inmate reforms
07 July 2025 - 16:12
Parliament’s correctional services committee has endorsed legislative reforms to streamline the deportation of foreign nationals serving sentences in SA’s prisons, citing overcrowding and rising costs as key concerns.
At Monday’s peace and security cluster briefing, committee chair Kgomotso Ramolobeng confirmed there was support for proposed amendments to the Correctional Services Act that would enable prisoner exchanges and facilitate foreign nationals — particularly those serving life sentences — returning to their countries of origin...
