Pressure mounts on Mchunu to account for alleged links to criminals
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says police minister owes the party’s leadership an explanation
07 July 2025 - 19:12
UPDATED 07 July 2025 - 23:22
Police minister Senzo Mchunu is facing mounting political pressure amid allegations that his conduct may have undermined the integrity of the criminal justice system.
The claims, made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-07-07-police-minister-senzo-mchunu-accused-of-aiding-criminal-syndicates/) have sparked tension in the ANC, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula saying Mchunu owes the party’s leadership an explanation...
