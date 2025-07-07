MTN and Cloudflare expand partnership to deliver managed cybersecurity services

MTN Business and Cloudflare, the leading connectivity cloud company, have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to deliver Zero Trust and Application Services as a managed service to corporate clients.

MTN Business has become the first managed security service provider (MSSP) in SA to deliver Cloudflare’s industry-leading Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions. The collaboration brings businesses in SA a comprehensive suite of managed services, leveraging MTN’s connectivity expertise across the region with Cloudflare’s global infrastructure and cybersecurity suite of solutions.

Hybrid work complexities and a dynamic threat landscape are challenging businesses across SA. In the first quarter of 2025, Cloudflare’s security measures prevented millions of cyberthreats in Africa every single day, across a variety of industries.

Businesses across every sector are facing a rapidly evolving threat landscape, requiring a comprehensive set of services to safeguard their digital operations at all times. While Cloudflare’s Application Services accelerate and secure web applications, Cloudflare One Zero Trust services simultaneously verify access, securing connectivity to protect employees at every stage.

Now partnering to empower businesses in the region, MTN is extending Cloudflare’s portfolio of services as managed services to work hand in hand with organisations of all types.