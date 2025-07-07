Medupi adds 800MW to power grid months ahead of schedule
Medupi unit 4 was damaged by an explosion in August 2021, and has now been returned to service
07 July 2025 - 09:34
Eskom has added an additional 800MW to the grid by integrating Medupi Unit 4 eight months ahead of schedule.
The reintegration contributes to the stability of the country's electricity supply system, reducing the risk of load-shedding. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.