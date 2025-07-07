It’s a lie, says Mbenenge of sexual harassment claims
07 July 2025 - 18:55
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge on Monday took the stand for the first time to testify at the judicial conduct tribunal investigating a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a judge’s secretary.
The tribunal, comprising of retired judge president Bernard Ngoepe, advocate Gift Mashaba and judge Cynthia Pretorius, is a first of its kind to probe a sexual harassment complaint against a judge. ..
