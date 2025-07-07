Inquiry finds medical schemes used racial profiling to detect fraud
The Section 59 inquiry found that black practitioners faced a disproportionately higher likelihood of investigation and sanction
07 July 2025 - 12:19
UPDATED 07 July 2025 - 12:28
Discovery, the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and Medscheme acted unfairly and in a racially discriminatory manner towards black healthcare providers.
These are findings of the long-awaited Section 59 inquiry, the final report of which was handed to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi in Centurion on Monday...
