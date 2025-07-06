Transformation Fund will ring-fence ESD contributions, says Tau
Private sector enterprise and supplier development funds also to be aggregated and centrally managed
06 July 2025 - 18:45
The enterprise and supplier development (ESD) contributions by the private sector to the Transformation Fund will be ring-fenced, aggregated and managed centrally, says trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau.
Kaamil Alli, the minister’s spokesperson, made it clear that this related to the governance of the fund itself and ESD contributions by the private sector under the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) codes of good practice would continue to be voluntary...
