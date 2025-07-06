There is political interference in some cases, says KZN police commissioner

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a briefing, suggesting there was political interference in some of the cases police were working on.
He also questioned some of the decisions allegedly made by police minister Senzo Mchunu on the dissolution of the political killings task team.
He said the teams were making great strides and were close to cracking some of the unresolved murders, including those of popular musicians in Gauteng.
Mkhwanazi said he was a hard-core policeman and was prepared to die for the SA Police Service badge for telling the truth.
“I chose to be a policeman and in many years in my career as a police officer I have been involved in combat,” he said.
Holding back no punches, Mkhwanazi also said he was prepared to die in the fight against criminals, some of whom he alleged were high-ranking police officials and politicians who were part of drug cartels in Gauteng.
Mkhwanazi said he was concerned that within the police services there were elements working with criminals.
“While we fight with criminals in the streets, we also need to be vigilant that some of our own are working with criminals,” he said. “Even if it means to pay with my life, let it be.” Mkhwanazi said police need to dismantle the drug cartels to end crime in the country.
“We need to destroy all drug nests because it is these drugs that fuel crime in the country; criminals become brave after taking drugs and start doing criminal activities.”
Mkhwanazi said he was happy with the work of the police, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. However, he said there was still room for improvement.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he has noted Mkhwanazi’s statements.
“This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest-priority attention. It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” Ramaphosa said.
“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”
The presidency said Ramaphosa will outline the actions to be taken on this matter on his return from the Brics summit in Brazil.
Update: July 6 2025 This story has been updated with the president's comments.
There is political interference in some cases, says KZN police commissioner
Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi questions police minister’s decision to dissolve political killings task team
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a briefing, suggesting there was political interference in some of the cases police were working on.
He also questioned some of the decisions allegedly made by police minister Senzo Mchunu on the dissolution of the political killings task team.
He said the teams were making great strides and were close to cracking some of the unresolved murders, including those of popular musicians in Gauteng.
Mkhwanazi said he was a hard-core policeman and was prepared to die for the SA Police Service badge for telling the truth.
“I chose to be a policeman and in many years in my career as a police officer I have been involved in combat,” he said.
Holding back no punches, Mkhwanazi also said he was prepared to die in the fight against criminals, some of whom he alleged were high-ranking police officials and politicians who were part of drug cartels in Gauteng.
Mkhwanazi said he was concerned that within the police services there were elements working with criminals.
“While we fight with criminals in the streets, we also need to be vigilant that some of our own are working with criminals,” he said. “Even if it means to pay with my life, let it be.” Mkhwanazi said police need to dismantle the drug cartels to end crime in the country.
“We need to destroy all drug nests because it is these drugs that fuel crime in the country; criminals become brave after taking drugs and start doing criminal activities.”
Mkhwanazi said he was happy with the work of the police, especially in KwaZulu-Natal. However, he said there was still room for improvement.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he has noted Mkhwanazi’s statements.
“This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest-priority attention. It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” Ramaphosa said.
“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”
The presidency said Ramaphosa will outline the actions to be taken on this matter on his return from the Brics summit in Brazil.
Update: July 6 2025
This story has been updated with the president's comments.
TimesLIVE
Mchunu ‘not formally briefed’ on Ipid’s decision to drop probe into KZN police commissioner
KZN expected to double down on crime-fighting operations
Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi denies protecting prison official in drugs case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.