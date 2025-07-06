Mashatile’s relative breaks silence on lottery ‘kickback’ allegations
Sbu Shabalala dismisses claims he had bought a property on behalf of deputy president
06 July 2025 - 17:07
“It’s only in SA where hosting a relative constitutes surrendering the ownership of that property to that relative, or amounts to a kickback,” says businessperson Sbu Shabalala, dismissing allegations he had bought property on behalf of deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Shabalala was responding to questions from Business Day over allegations that he had bought a house in Durban while acting as a front for Mashatile...
