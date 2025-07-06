GCIS finds conditional support for its budget in parliament
Policymakers take umbrage at government’s decision to shut down the print version of Vuk’uzenzele
06 July 2025 - 16:13
Parliament’s portfolio committee on communication & digital technologies has come out in support of the Government Communications and Information System’s (GCIS’s) medium-term budget — with conditions.
On Friday, a budget vote debate about the GCIS’s financial allocation was held in parliament with policymakers making cases for and against the unit’s strategy and plans. ..
