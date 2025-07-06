ANC heavyweight David Makhura joins Development Bank as non-executive director
DBSA’s growing role in catalytic infrastructure projects expected to be a good fit for new chair
06 July 2025 - 15:20
Former Gauteng premier and senior ANC figure David Makhura has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) after the exit of former SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool.
Makhura is widely expected to assume the chair of the bank within the next three months. ..
