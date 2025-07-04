News that the US is preparing to nuclear talks with Iran ‘considerably eases the threat of a fresh outbreak of hostilities’, says Vanda Insights
Homeowners face higher municipal rates as the Western Cape receives only the fifth largest provincial budget allocation
Business Day TV spoke to Matthew Parks from Cosatu
Mabuza dies in hospital after a short illness at 64
Group says uncertainty and costs around critical government policy issues and endemic corruption have added to the cost of doing business
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jaco van Jaarsveldt, chief strategy and innovation officer at Experian SA
CEO’s past at Spar was a minefield of controversy
Air India has been under intense scrutiny since a Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, which killed all but one of the 242 people onboard
Perhaps the least surprising news is that Safa have no money to pay their players
The special commission is a one-of-kind gift to a father
The government has rejected the Reserve Bank Amendment Bill. which proposes full state ownership of the central bank.
Cosatu, meanwhile, had supported the bill. Business Day TV spoke to Cosatu’s Matthew Parks for more insight into the union’s position.
WATCH: Cosatu on the Reserve Bank Amendment Bill
