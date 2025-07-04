National

WATCH: Cosatu on the Reserve Bank Amendment Bill

Business Day TV spoke to Matthew Parks from Cosatu

04 July 2025 - 15:09
The SA Reserve Bank head office building in Pretoria. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The government has rejected the Reserve Bank Amendment Bill. which proposes full state ownership of the central bank.

Cosatu, meanwhile, had supported the bill. Business Day TV spoke to Cosatu’s Matthew Parks for more insight into the union’s position.

