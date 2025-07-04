ESSENTIAL SERVICES
SA insulates key port jobs from strike action
Government seeks to minimise labour disruptions at key facilities vital to trade
04 July 2025 - 05:00
In a move that makes private sector participation in the logistics sector more appealing, the state has widened the scope of essential services employees who will be barred from striking to include key operations at the country’s ports.
According to a directive issued by the department of labour & employment, the state has declared key roles at the country’s ports as essential services in a development that seeks to minimise labour disruptions at key facilities that are indispensable to SA’s trade with the rest of the world...
