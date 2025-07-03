National

WATCH: Judicial Service Commission interviews

The JSC interviews are being held at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand

03 July 2025 - 09:44
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Judicial Service Commission will interview for the position of deputy chief justice from July 2-3.

The candidates are Judge President D Mlambo; Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court Judge President P Tlaletsi; Judge President of the Northern Cape Division of the High Court Judge President C J Musi; and Judge President of the North West Division of the High Court.

Mlambo tells JSC he will push for national rollout of mediation

Gauteng judge president and two other judge presidents are contesting the vacant post of deputy chief justice
National
14 hours ago

WATCH: Judicial Service Commission interviews

JSC is interviewing candidates for the position of deputy chief justice
National
23 hours ago

Hlophe’s designation to JSC declared unconstitutional and unlawful

Hlophe and MK party hit with punitive costs order because of statements made to undermine the judiciary
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Snow warning as big freeze approaches
National
2.
Mercedes-Benz suspends East London operations
National
3.
Transnet seeks interim private sector investment
National
4.
Lottery bid evaluation marred by more controversy
National
5.
SA may need to revise US trade plan
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.