National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Gauteng targets agro-processing boom

Business Day TV speaks to Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, MEC of the Gauteng department of agriculture & rural development

03 July 2025 - 20:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Confidence across SA’s agriculture economy eased slightly in the second quarter, with the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index slipping five points to 65 after touching a 14-quarter peak earlier in the year. Picture: UNSPALSH.COM
Confidence across SA’s agriculture economy eased slightly in the second quarter, with the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index slipping five points to 65 after touching a 14-quarter peak earlier in the year. Picture: UNSPALSH.COM

Gauteng’s 2025 Agro-processing Convention and Expo is officially under way. This year’s theme, "Driving Inclusive Growth Through Agro-processing", puts the spotlight on the growing role of agro-processing in driving jobs, innovation and economic inclusion. Business Day TV spoke to Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, MEC of the Gauteng department of agriculture & rural development on the sidelines of the event and unpacked the goals, opportunities and expectations for this year’s convention.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Snow warning as big freeze approaches
National
2.
Mercedes-Benz suspends East London operations
National
3.
Transnet seeks interim private sector investment
National
4.
Goldrush defends lottery tender award
National
5.
Minerals Council calls for proper strategy to ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.