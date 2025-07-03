Confidence across SA’s agriculture economy eased slightly in the second quarter, with the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index slipping five points to 65 after touching a 14-quarter peak earlier in the year. Picture: UNSPALSH.COM
Gauteng’s 2025 Agro-processing Convention and Expo is officially under way. This year’s theme, "Driving Inclusive Growth Through Agro-processing", puts the spotlight on the growing role of agro-processing in driving jobs, innovation and economic inclusion. Business Day TV spoke to Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, MEC of the Gauteng department of agriculture & rural development on the sidelines of the event and unpacked the goals, opportunities and expectations for this year’s convention.
WATCH: Gauteng targets agro-processing boom
Business Day TV speaks to Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, MEC of the Gauteng department of agriculture & rural development
