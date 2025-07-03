SA student startup advances in $1m global Hult Prize competition
Urobo Biotech to represent Mzansi in the finals of the world’s largest competition for social entrepreneurship
Urobo Biotech, a student-led South African startup using biotechnology to tackle plastic pollution, has been named one of the top 60 teams in the Hult Prize, a prestigious international competition offering $1m in seed funding to the world’s most promising social enterprises.
Run by the Hult Prize Foundation in partnership with Hult International Business School, the competition challenges university students to launch ventures that address urgent global issues.
The announcement comes after a breakthrough year for the Hult Prize SA National Programme. In 2025, the initiative reached more than 25 higher education institutions with over 400 student startups participating, each tackling social or environmental challenges through entrepreneurship.
The national momentum culminated in the first-ever Hult Prize SA National Showcase held on May 7 in Johannesburg. The event featured 22 top ventures from across the country, selected through campus-level competitions.
Urubo Biotech placed second at the showcase. The venture impressed judges with its innovative biotech solution that uses enzymes and microbes to convert bioplastic waste into high-value fuels and chemicals.
First place went to TechMed Connect for developing BUA — an AI-powered multilingual assistant that bridges language and accessibility gaps in healthcare.
AL Winery, which turns overripe bananas into a non-alcoholic wine while economically empowering informal fruit vendors and reducing food waste, claimed third place.
After the showcase, all national finalists were evaluated by an international judging panel. Urubo Biotech was selected to join the Hult Prize Global Digital Incubator, securing its place among the top 60 teams worldwide advancing to the final stages of the competition.
As Urobo Biotech prepares to represent SA internationally, its success highlights the vast potential of youth-led entrepreneurship — underscoring the ability of student innovators to tackle global problems with local solutions.
This article was sponsored by the Hult Prize SA.
The Hult Prize SA National Showcase was supported by a growing ecosystem of partners, including GrowthWheel, the SAB Foundation, Amrut Foundation, TIBS Foundation, CatalyzU, Oranje Print & Packaging, and ALX Africa.