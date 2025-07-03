Judge president Musi defends appointing acting judge in Nulane case blunder
The JSC interviewed Free State judge president Cagney Musi on Thursday for the deputy chief justice position
03 July 2025 - 15:41
Free State judge president Cagney Musi has defended his decision to appoint an acting judge, Nompumelelo Gusha, to a high-profile state capture case in which she acquitted the corruption accused, and the decision was overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
Musi was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday for the deputy chief justice position, which has been vacant since Mandisa Maya was appointed chief justice in July 2024. ..
