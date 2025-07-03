Goldrush defends lottery tender award
Group says it is comfortable with the minority stake held by the sister of deputy president’s wife
03 July 2025 - 05:00
JSE-listed Goldrush Group, which is part of the consortium that has been awarded the licence to operate the fourth national lottery, has defended the inclusion of deputy president Paul Mashatile’s sister-in-law in the consortium.
Goldrush, which owns about half of Sizekhaya Holdings, said it was comfortable with the minority stake held by Khumo Bogatsu, twin sister to Mashatile’s wife, in the consortium, saying her participation was vetted...
