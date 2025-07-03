Gautrain workers threaten to strike
Numsa urges Bombela Operating Company to table a meaningful wage offer to avoid an ‘imminent crippling strike’
03 July 2025 - 10:48
National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has called on Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company (BOC) to table a meaningful wage offer to avoid an “imminent crippling strike” that could result in a “total shutdown of services”.
BOC is a private company contracted by Bombela Concession Company (BCC) to operate and maintain the Gautrain systems...
