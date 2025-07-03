Employment & labour department allocated R4.15bn for 2025/26
Minister Nomakhosazana Meth says R1.5bn has been set aside for wages
03 July 2025 - 19:43
Employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth on Thursday briefed parliament on the allocation of the R4.153bn her department got from the fiscus for the 2025/26 financial year.
She told MPs during her department’s budget vote that R1.5bn had been set aside for wages. ..
