Dunstan Mlambo gets JSC nod for deputy chief justice post
He is competing against Free State judge president Cagney Musi and Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi
03 July 2025 - 14:56
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo for the role of deputy chief justice.
Mlambo was interviewed by the JSC on Wednesday in the race to be the country’s deputy chief justice. ..
