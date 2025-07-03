Deputy chief justice candidate grilled on answers about sexual harassment policy
Pule Tlaletsi was interviewed by the JSC on Wednesday in the race to be SA’s deputy chief justice
03 July 2025 - 10:44
Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi faced pushback by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) commissioners when asked whether he thought there was a sexual harassment problem within the judiciary.
Tlaletsi was interviewed by the commission on Wednesday in the race to be the country’s deputy chief justice. ..
