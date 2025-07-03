Amsa gets boost as state hikes tariffs on steel coil and transformers
The provisional 52% levy, which came into force on July 1, will be in place for about 200 days
03 July 2025 - 05:00
The International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) has imposed a provisional 52.34% tariff on imports of corrosion-resistant steel coil to prevent “further injury” to the domestic market, in a move that is a major boost to ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa).
The move by the regulator is a win for the embattled steel giant, which had asked for remedial action to be taken by authorities, decrying increased imports of corrosion-resistant steel coil. The application by Amsa was supported by Safal Steel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.