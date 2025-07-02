WATCH: Scopa launches inquiry into the RAF

Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo. Picture Veli Nhlapo
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has launched a full-scale inquiry into alleged procurement irregularities and governance failures at the Road Accident Fund (RAF). Business Day TV spoke to Pieter de Bruyn, chair of the Association for the Protection of Road Accident Victims, to unpack what this means for claimants, medical professionals, and legal teams across the country.
