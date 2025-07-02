National

WATCH LIVE: Judicial Service Commission interviews

JSC is interviewing candidates for the position of deputy chief justice

02 July 2025 - 10:38
Judicial Service Commission will conduct interviews for the position of deputy chief justice from on July 2-3 2025

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is interviewing candidates for the position of deputy chief justice from July 2 to July 3 2025 in Johannesburg.

