Transnet seeks interim private sector investment
Barbara Creecy says SA cannot afford to wait to launch programme to rehabilitate rail and port infrastructure
02 July 2025 - 12:01
Transnet will seek private sector investment in the refurbishment or expansion of its rail infrastructure ahead of the finalisation of the formal private sector participation process that will take some time, transport minister Barbara Creecy said on Wednesday.
The limitations of the freight logistics network has severely hobbled the export of commodities and impeded economic growth. ..
