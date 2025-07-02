State does not support amendment bill to nationalise SA Reserve Bank
Objections based on constitutionality; potential impact on investment, economy and jobs; lack of detail; and potential conflict with other legislation
02 July 2025 - 13:01
The government has rejected the SA Reserve Bank Amendment Bill, which could allow the Bank to be fully owned by the state, saying its impact on the embattled economy, investment or fiscus has not been assessed.
There were also concerns about changing the mandate of the Bank and political interference in monetary policy. ..
