Mlambo tells JSC he will push for national rollout of mediation
Gauteng judge president and two other judge presidents are contesting the vacant post of deputy chief justice
02 July 2025 - 20:04
UPDATED 02 July 2025 - 20:24
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo says he will propose a national implementation of mandatory mediation for civil cases before trial that he introduced in his division this year.
Mlambo was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday in the race to be the country’s deputy chief justice. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.