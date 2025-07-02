Legal opinion could upset DA’s budget vote plans
The party has decided to vote against the budget votes of corruption-linked ministers
02 July 2025 - 14:36
A legal opinion from parliament’s senior legal adviser on voting procedures for the Appropriations Bill could upset the DA’s voting plans on the budget.
The DA has decided to vote against the budget votes of human settlements and higher education and of other ministers linked to corruption but the import of the legal opinion is that if the National Assembly does not vote in favour of any single individual budget vote, then the entire Appropriation Bill cannot be passed. ..
