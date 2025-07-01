National

Steenhuisen says first-ever vaccination against bird flu virus to start ‘soon’

Campaign ‘vital step to strengthen immunity and prevent economic losses’

01 July 2025 - 20:41
by ERNEST MABUZA
The department of agriculture issued a vaccination permit to Astral Foods Limited on Monday authorising it to begin vaccinating against the HPAI virus. Picture: 123RF.COM/CHAYAKOM LOT
The department of agriculture issued a vaccination permit to Astral Foods Limited on Monday authorising it to begin vaccinating against the HPAI virus. Picture: 123RF.COM/CHAYAKOM LOT

SA will soon embark on its first-ever vaccination of poultry as a proactive measure to minimise the risk of bird flu outbreaks, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.

This follows the department of agriculture’s issuance of a vaccination permit to Astral Foods on Monday, authorising the company to begin vaccinating against the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus at one of its broiler breeder farms.

The department said the vaccination campaign will begin with 200,000 broiler breeders, representing about 5% of Astral’s total breeding stock, valued at an estimated R35m.

Steenhuisen welcomed this milestone as a testament to the strong partnership between government and the poultry industry in safeguarding national food security and protecting the livelihoods of thousands of South Africans.

The vaccination campaign was a vital step to strengthen flock immunity and prevent the devastating economic losses witnessed during previous outbreaks, Steenhuisen said.

The 2023 outbreak resulted in millions of birds being culled, which led to severe supply disruptions that affected both producers and consumers.

He said the vaccine being used, targeting the H5 strain of the virus, was already approved for use in other countries implementing vaccination strategies against HPAI.

TimesLIVE

WATCH: Astral given green light to vaccinate against bird flu

Business Day TV speaks to Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral Foods
Companies
3 hours ago

Government partially lifts ban on Brazilian chicken imports

The move that excludes imports from Brazil's bird flu ground-zero state to ease food insecurity and price hikes
National
1 week ago

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Beefing up the agriculture department to support exports

State veterinary services are crucial for preventing animal disease outbreaks and facilitating trade
Opinion
2 weeks ago
