State proposes to slash red tape for business licensing
The aim is to cut regulatory friction and unlock the potential of small businesses
01 July 2025 - 05:00
The government is proposing to cut costs and red tape associated with business licensing to unlock the potential of small businesses via the country’s first national policy-level guidance on general business licensing in SA.
The end game is to harmonise national, provincial and municipal business licensing to ensure synergy and alignment with regulations and business licensing bylaws...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.