SA may need to revise US trade plan
Revised proposal must align with the Trump administration’s new template for Sub-Saharan countries
01 July 2025 - 12:30
UPDATED 01 July 2025 - 23:30
SA may be required to submit a revised trade agreement to the US to align with the Trump administration’s new trade framework, which is set to guide future American engagements with Sub-Saharan African nations.
The template outlines new trade terms and is part of Washington’s push for more reciprocal trade relationships in the region...
