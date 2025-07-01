Minerals Council calls for proper strategy to stop illegal mining
Record gold prices are behind a surge in gold theft across the local mining industry in recent months
01 July 2025 - 15:54
The Minerals Council SA has urged the government to sign off on a dedicated illegal mining strategy as precious metal theft and smuggling continues to plague the local industry.
Addressing a portfolio committee on mineral & petroleum resources on Tuesday, Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane flagged illegal mining as a persistent challenge for SA’s mining industry. ..
