Gauteng seconds acting city manager for Johannesburg
Kiba Kenana’s appointment follows the council’s resolution on June 18 asking Jacob Mamabolo to second a person to act in the vacant position
01 July 2025 - 15:31
Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo has seconded Kiba Kenana as acting city manager of Johannesburg, effective June 30.
According to his profile on the Gauteng provincial government website, Kekana is listed as the chief director for intergovernmental relations and traditional institutional management ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.