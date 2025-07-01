Ekurhuleni senior auditor gunned down in his car

Ekurhuleni municipality’s senior auditor, Mpho Mafole, has been gunned down.
Mafole was the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Mafole was driving along the R23 in Kempton Park when he was killed by unknown suspects.
She said officers found Mafole lying in his car with gunshot wounds about 5.55pm on Monday.
“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations continue,” she said.
Mpho Mafole. Picture: FACEBOOK
In an internal letter to staff, the city’s head of communications, Phakamile Mbengashe, pledged that the municipality would do “everything within its power to assist the ongoing investigation”.
“We are engaging with the relevant authorities and will provide further updates as soon as new information becomes available,” he said. “We understand that this news may cause concern among staff. We wish to assure you that the city is committed to ensuring a safe and secure working environment for all employees.
“All necessary security protocols remain in place, and additional support will be made available to staff who may need it during this difficult time.”
