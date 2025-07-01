National

Ekurhuleni senior auditor gunned down in his car

Mpho Mafole was the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits

01 July 2025 - 21:04
Picture: 123RF
Ekurhuleni municipality’s senior auditor, Mpho Mafole, has been gunned down.

Mafole was the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Mafole was driving along the R23 in Kempton Park when he was killed by unknown suspects.

She said officers found Mafole lying in his car with gunshot wounds about 5.55pm on Monday.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations continue,” she said.

Mpho Mafole. Picture: FACEBOOK
In an internal letter to staff, the city’s head of communications, Phakamile Mbengashe, pledged that the municipality would do “everything within its power to assist the ongoing investigation”.

“We are engaging with the relevant authorities and will provide further updates as soon as new information becomes available,” he said. “We understand that this news may cause concern among staff. We wish to assure you that the city is committed to ensuring a safe and secure working environment for all employees.

“All necessary security protocols remain in place, and additional support will be made available to staff who may need it during this difficult time.”

SowetanLIVE

Police crime intelligence head arrested at airport

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is one of several top officials to be arrested in the past few weeks
National
5 days ago

SANDF soldiers in court over murder of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa

Twelve SANDF soldiers are facing three counts of murder, kidnapping and making false statements under oath among other charges
National
1 week ago

Mchunu puts integrity of Hawks to the test

Police minister attempts to clean up the service of rogue elements
National
1 week ago

JUANITA DU PREEZ: SA needs decentralised policing now, and the minister can make it happen

Decentralisation is not a radical departure from our constitutional framework; rather, it is a fulfilment of it
Opinion
6 days ago
