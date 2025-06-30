Survey uncovers Joburgers’ favourite petrol station

The findings are based on Tracker data covering more than 600 service stations in Johannesburg and more than 5,000 nationwide. Picture: VLADSTAR/123RF
A study by Lightstone Auto has found that Engen has cemented its position as SA’s leading fuel station brand, according to Johannesburg motorists.
The findings are based on aggregated and anonymised telemetry data from Tracker, which spans more than 600 service stations in Johannesburg and more than 5,000 nationwide.
“Engen emerged as the most visited fuel station brand by Johannesburg drivers in March 2025,” the report said.
A graph shows the most frequented service station brands in Johannesburg. Picture: LIGHTSTONE RETAIL, MAY 2025
High-traffic locations that played a pivotal role in Engen’s dominance include:
The Oxford service station;
M1 North and South;
My City Sandton Court; and
Midway Mews Convenience Centre.
Shell, BP and Sasol were next in the rankings.
The fuel retail sector is undergoing a period of transformation as Shell, despite being the second-most visited brand, is exiting the local market and selling its nearly 600 forecourts.
Astron Energy, formerly Caltex, continues its national rebranding campaign and is set to reach 850 outlets on completion.
The data tells a story of shifting loyalties and evolving behaviours — some driven by convenience, others by broader market dynamics
Mohit Narotam, Lightstone MD Retail
Key players include:
TotalEnergies, with 550 stations;
BP, with 500; and
Sasol, with 354 outlets.
According to the National Administration Traffic Information System (Natis), Gauteng is home to 41% of the country’s passenger vehicles, with about 3.3-million of SA’s 8-million cars registered in the province.
One of the most notable findings in the Lightstone report is the role of fuel stations as after-hours convenience hubs.
“Our data reveals when traditional retail outlets close for the night, service stations become the default stop not only for fuel but also for food, coffee and other convenience needs,” the report said.
Between 7pm and 6am, the share of visits driven by non-fuel purchases increases dramatically.
“If 1% of all service station stops occur at midnight, but 2% of convenience stops happen then, it gives a convenience score of two, indicating consumers are twice as likely to stop for non-fuel reasons at that time,” the report explained.
High-traffic non-Engen stations include:
BP’s Grayston Drive;
Shell’s Glenhove and Cosmo City Convenience Centres; and
Sasol Waterfall.
The data also highlights distinct behavioural patterns associated with different fuel brands.
“Astron service stations experience higher peak visits between 6am and 10am, pointing to a commuter-focused routine that’s unique among its peers,” the report said.
Lightstone MD Retail Mohit Narotam reflected on how rapidly the industry had changed in recent years.
“Fuel retail has seen more change in the past few years than in the decade before it. Covid-19 shifted consumer routines, remote work redrew traffic patterns and new players have entered the market,” he said.
“The data tells a story of shifting loyalties and evolving behaviours — some driven by convenience, others by broader market dynamics.
“For fuel retailers, understanding the patterns isn’t only valuable; it’s essential to staying ahead in an increasingly competitive space.”
