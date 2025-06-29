National

SANDF meets union over unpaid money for DRC deployment

The defence force troops say they are owed at least R600,000 each

30 June 2025 - 09:09
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Buses carrying the first group of SANDF troops from the SAMIDRC deployment arrived at Tempe Military Base in Bloemfontein. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Buses carrying the first group of SANDF troops from the SAMIDRC deployment arrived at Tempe Military Base in Bloemfontein. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has held an urgent meeting with the SA National Defence Union (Sandu), after the union’s public outcry over unpaid allowances for troops deployed in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The SANDF said the meeting came after the union issued a statement and circulated a video on its social media platforms regarding outstanding allowances related to the SAMIDRC deployment under Operation Thiba, part of the Sadc Mission in DRC.

The Sunday Times reported that soldiers had turned their anger on their top brass over a pay dispute, saying they were owed at least R600,000 each.

One of the aggrieved soldiers said that he and his fellow troops should have been paid R100,000 a month during their 15-month deployment as part of a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) force in eastern DRC, but had received only R58,000.

The SANDF expressed concern that Sandu had released the statement without first following the established process of direct engagement with it.. 

“This occurred while the SANDF was still in the process of demobilising the deployed members and addressing payment-related and other administrative matters internally,” said SANDF spokesperson Rear-Admiral Prince Tshabalala.

Tshabalala said the meeting focused on clarifying the status of outstanding allowances and emphasising the importance of effective and respectful communication between the SANDF and recognised unions, in line with the bargaining council framework.

“During the meeting, Sandu was cautioned that issuing public statements on unresolved internal matters without prior consultation may lead to misinformation and miscommunication, potentially undermining the morale of troops and affecting the command and control structures of the SANDF,” he said.

However, despite those concerns, the meeting was conducted in a cordial and constructive spirit, he said. 

Tshabalala said both parties committed to continued engagement to resolve the outstanding issues. 

He added that a follow-up meeting would be scheduled.

TimesLIVE

SANDF soldiers in court over murder of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa

Twelve SANDF soldiers are facing three counts of murder, kidnapping and making false statements under oath among other charges
National
6 days ago

SANDF admits ageing planes cannot meet search and rescue obligations

Lack of funds and ongoing maintenance issues leave SA exposed amid growing maritime and aviation risks
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Incompetent leadership has no defence

DRC debacle: no evidence of a strategic approach, which is a dereliction of their constitutional duty by the president and his cabinet
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mercedes-Benz suspends East London operations
National
2.
Police crime intelligence head arrested at airport
National
3.
Tau defends legal sector transformation policy in ...
National
4.
WATCH: DA briefs media on the future of GNU
National
5.
Gauteng slowly pays R16bn e-toll debt amid budget ...
National

Related Articles

DRC and Rwanda initial draft peace deal ahead of signing next week

World / Africa

Lessons should be learnt from SANDF’s failed DRC mission, says DA

National

SANDF troops due to arrive home from DRC

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.