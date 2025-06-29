SANDF meets union over unpaid money for DRC deployment

Buses carrying the first group of SANDF troops from the SAMIDRC deployment arrived at Tempe Military Base in Bloemfontein. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has held an urgent meeting with the SA National Defence Union (Sandu), after the union’s public outcry over unpaid allowances for troops deployed in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The SANDF said the meeting came after the union issued a statement and circulated a video on its social media platforms regarding outstanding allowances related to the SAMIDRC deployment under Operation Thiba, part of the Sadc Mission in DRC.
The Sunday Times reported that soldiers had turned their anger on their top brass over a pay dispute, saying they were owed at least R600,000 each.
One of the aggrieved soldiers said that he and his fellow troops should have been paid R100,000 a month during their 15-month deployment as part of a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) force in eastern DRC, but had received only R58,000.
The SANDF expressed concern that Sandu had released the statement without first following the established process of direct engagement with it..
“This occurred while the SANDF was still in the process of demobilising the deployed members and addressing payment-related and other administrative matters internally,” said SANDF spokesperson Rear-Admiral Prince Tshabalala.
Tshabalala said the meeting focused on clarifying the status of outstanding allowances and emphasising the importance of effective and respectful communication between the SANDF and recognised unions, in line with the bargaining council framework.
“During the meeting, Sandu was cautioned that issuing public statements on unresolved internal matters without prior consultation may lead to misinformation and miscommunication, potentially undermining the morale of troops and affecting the command and control structures of the SANDF,” he said.
However, despite those concerns, the meeting was conducted in a cordial and constructive spirit, he said.
Tshabalala said both parties committed to continued engagement to resolve the outstanding issues.
He added that a follow-up meeting would be scheduled.
