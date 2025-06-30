Judge president ‘did not take no for an answer’, gender expert tells tribunal
Secretary Andiswa Mengo rejected Selby Mbenenge’s sexual advances often, Lisa Vetten testifies
30 June 2025 - 18:14
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge “did not take no for an answer” when a judge’s secretary, accusing him of sexual harassment, rejected his request for intimacy, gender expert Lisa Vetten told the judicial conduct tribunal on Monday.
Chaired by retired judge president Bernard Ngoepe, the tribunal resumed on Monday, continuing its probe into a sexual harassment complaint made by judge’s secretary Andiswa Mengo...
