Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama in court on Transnet graft charges
MK party MPs and former group CEOs were released on bail of R50,000 each
30 June 2025 - 10:48
UPDATED 30 June 2025 - 20:32
Former Transnet group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama are out on bail after t heir arrest on Monday morning on charges of fraud and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.
The charges relate to millions Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments Capital for the work. ..
