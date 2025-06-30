Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested
The two MK party MPs are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court
30 June 2025 - 10:48
Former Transnet group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama were arrested on Monday morning.
The two MK party MPs are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court for a bail hearing...
