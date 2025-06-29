Gauteng slowly pays R16bn e-toll debt amid budget constraints
Provincial government will pay Sanral R3.4bn on Monday, says finance MEC Lebogang Maile
29 June 2025 - 16:29
The Gauteng government continues to chip away at its R15.9bn debt for the scrapped e-toll system while battling budget constraints.
The gantries of the controversial Gauteng freeway improvement project (e-toll) gantries were disconnected in April 2024 after years of contestation by civil society groups...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.