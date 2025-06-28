National

WATCH: DA briefs media on the future of GNU

The second-biggest party in the government of national unity gave ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum

28 June 2025 - 15:05
by TIMESLIVE
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD
The DA is holding a media briefing on the future of the government of national unity (GNU). As tensions and uncertainty grow around the GNU’s stability and direction, the party is expected to outline its stance, strategic priorities and possible next steps. The briefing comes at a crucial time as coalition dynamics continue to shape South Africa’s political landscape.

ALSO READ:

DA issues ultimatum over axing of Andrew Whitfield

Dismissal shakes GNU as DA leader John Steenhuisen says it was a calculated assault on the party, the second biggest in the government
National
2 days ago

President will not abide ‘ultimatums and threats’ by DA, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is no basis to suggest his dismissal of Andrew Whitfield was related to anything other than his failure to get ...
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa axes DA deputy minister of trade Andrew Whitfield

The former deputy minister’s replacement has not yet been announced by the presidency
National
2 days ago
