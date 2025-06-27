Tau defends legal sector transformation policy in battle against big law firms
Tau promulgated the code requiring firms to increase black ownership, management, control and procurement
27 June 2025 - 05:00
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has defended his decision to implement a government policy aimed at the transforming the legal sector.
Tau promulgated the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) legal sector code, which replaces the generic BEE code policy, in September 2024 and triggered a legal battle with large law firms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.