President will not abide ‘ultimatums and threats’ by DA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is no basis to suggest his dismissal of Andrew Whitfield was related to anything other than his failure to get permission to travel
27 June 2025 - 15:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the DA has no grounds to give him an ultimatum to fire other ANC cabinet ministers after he axed deputy trade, industry and competition minister Andrew Whitfield.
Whitfield was fired after travelling to the US without the president’s approval. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.