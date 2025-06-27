Collins Letsoalo loses court battle against RAF over suspension
Judge Graham Moshoana dismissed the application by the suspended RAF head with costs
27 June 2025 - 11:05
The Pretoria high court has dismissed Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo’s bid to have his suspension from the fund set aside.
Letsoalo took the fund and RAF board to court challenging his suspension by the board on June 3. He was suspended for failure to attend a parliamentary committee meeting on May 28. ..
