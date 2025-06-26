National

Police crime intelligence head arrested at airport

Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is the second top official to be held in the past few weeks

26 June 2025 - 19:45
by Hendrik Hancke
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA Police Service divisional commissioner for crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, allegedly on charges relating to corruption.

Henry Mamothame, the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigative directorate spokesperson, confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, he has been arrested, but we cannot provide details until he and others appear in court,” Mamothame said.

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also confirmed to Newzroom Afrika that Khumalo had been arrested. 

“He called me and informed me he has been arrested, but I have no details of why he has been arrested,” Masemola said. 

Other police sources, who cannot be named, said the arrest was linked to corruption.

Ian Cameron, chair of parliament’s police portfolio committee, said Khumalo’s arrest “sends more shock waves through the policing community … just a few weeks after another general [crime intelligence CFO Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba] was also arrested”.

“This development again raises serious concern about the integrity and leadership crisis in SAPS senior management. I repeat: a skills audit, integrity audit and urgent review of management is essential.”

Earlier Cameron said the “imminent arrest” of Khumalo related to “serious allegations, including irregular appointments and the looting of SAPS crime intelligence slush funds”.

TimesLIVE

Mchunu puts integrity of Hawks to the test

Police minister attempts to clean up the service of rogue elements
National
4 days ago

Beefing up the force: Mchunu proposes more powers for metro police

Metro police across SA may soon have more teeth to fight crime, particularly the theft of copper
National
1 week ago

NPA boss Batohi stands her ground as MPs call for her head

National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi pushes back, saying her agency is doing a 'fantastic job'
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Well done, Gen Lebeya

Departing Hawks boss deserves high praise for restoring unit’s credibility
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Tax agency in raids to ‘crush’ diesel black market

Natjoints-led collaboration zooms in on 23 operations across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KZN
National
1 week ago

SANDF soldiers in court over murder of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa

Twelve SANDF soldiers are facing three counts of murder, kidnapping and making false statements under oath among other charges
National
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Godongwana orders inquiry into R170bn unlisted ...
National
2.
Collins Letsoalo goes all out against RAF in court
National
3.
Ramaphosa axes DA deputy minister of trade Andrew ...
National
4.
SANDF admits ageing planes cannot meet search and ...
National
5.
Lotto award to Sizekhaya gets messier as bid ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.