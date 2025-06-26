Police crime intelligence head arrested at airport

SA Police Service divisional commissioner for crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, allegedly on charges relating to corruption.
Henry Mamothame, the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigative directorate spokesperson, confirmed the arrest.
“Yes, he has been arrested, but we cannot provide details until he and others appear in court,” Mamothame said.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola also confirmed to Newzroom Afrika that Khumalo had been arrested.
“He called me and informed me he has been arrested, but I have no details of why he has been arrested,” Masemola said.
Other police sources, who cannot be named, said the arrest was linked to corruption.
Ian Cameron, chair of parliament’s police portfolio committee, said Khumalo’s arrest “sends more shock waves through the policing community … just a few weeks after another general [crime intelligence CFO Maj-Gen Philani Lushaba] was also arrested”.
“This development again raises serious concern about the integrity and leadership crisis in SAPS senior management. I repeat: a skills audit, integrity audit and urgent review of management is essential.”
Earlier Cameron said the “imminent arrest” of Khumalo related to “serious allegations, including irregular appointments and the looting of SAPS crime intelligence slush funds”.
TimesLIVE
