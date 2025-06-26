Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital, shares how optionality, risk asymmetry, and disciplined decision-making have shaped his career and investment philosophy. He discusses the importance of learning through bold career moves and the power of making rational choices amid global uncertainty. Drawing on insights from Annie Duke and Barack Obama, he underscores that good decisions aren’t always about good outcomes — they’re about sound process.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 19
In the season finale, Whitfield speaks to Arjun Raghavan
This is the final episode of the second season.
