PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 19

In the season finale, Whitfield speaks to Arjun Raghavan

26 June 2025 - 08:33
by Bruce Whitfield
Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital, shares how optionality, risk asymmetry, and disciplined decision-making have shaped his career and investment philosophy. He discusses the importance of learning through bold career moves and the power of making rational choices amid global uncertainty. Drawing on insights from Annie Duke and Barack Obama, he underscores that good decisions aren’t always about good outcomes — they’re about sound process.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.

This is the final episode of the second season.

